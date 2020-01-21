Shares:

The Spanish Tourist Board has this week published a press release in Northern Ireland aimed at attracting more visitors and rather strangely, Majorca and the Balearics hardly get a look in.

According to research on which the press release is based, the number one attraction for N. Irish tourists is the sun. But, while beaches in Spanish Costas; Costa De Almeria, Costa Blanca, Costa Brava, Costa Calida, Costa del Azahar, Costa de la Luz, Costa del Sol, Costa Dorada, Costa Tropical and Costa Verde are all highlighted, the Balearics appear as a last thought. Food is the second biggest draw, Denia, Barcelona, San Sebastian, Girona, Madrid, Bilbao, Cantabria, and Costa de la Luz all get a mention, the Balearics nothing.

And it’s the same under culture: Madrid, Barcelona, Granada, Bilbao, Valencia, Seville, Alicante, Malaga, Castellon but no Balearics.

Madrid, Marbella, Bilbao, Seville, Granada and Valencia for shopping and again, no mention of the Balearics.

And the same goes for Spas and even wine, Rioja, Navarra, Rías Baixas, Ciudad Real and the Jumilla wines of Murcia are all highlighted but the Balearics does not get a look in again, the region also fails to make the recommended lists of water and theme parks.

The Balearics is however listed as the top destination to party and club. Looks like there’s still work to be done.