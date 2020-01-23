Shares:

On the whole the new booze bans in Magalluf, the Playa de Palma and Sant Antoni, Ibiza, have been well received, over 80 percent of Bulletin digital readers have backed it and it appears that the Balearic government may have hit the nail on the head.

When the new law was rolled out last Friday, the government described it as ground breaking and the first of its kind in Europe.

And, as of today, the local authorities will be showing it off at the Fitur travel trade fair in Madrid, in fact the Balearic President, Francina Armengol, got the ball rolling yesterday morning.

A few of the doubters posted comments on the Bulletin Facebook that Benidorm has been trying to clean up its act for several years but has failed badly, so why will it work in the Balearics?

Well, guess what? Benidorm announced yesterday that it is seriously considering following the example which has been set by the Balearics, along with rumours circling that other Spanish resorts may also adopt a similar approach to tacking anti social behaviour.

While the Balearics law has yet to be fully ratified by the regional parliament, little change to the decree is expected, there may be a few minor alterations to the small print, but the headline objectives will remain the same. It may lead to some litigation from holiday makers, but the government is going to stand firm. It means business and its message has been well received across Spain.