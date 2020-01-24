Shares:

It seems incredible I know but Britain will be leaving the European Union next week.

It has taken three and a half years and two Prime Ministers have resigned and a third has been elected to finally reach this watershed. I sincerely doubt that anyone who voted in the referendum three years ago would have thought that it would have taken this long. But it has.

But since Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s election victory, Brexit, hardly gets a mention, because everyone has finally realised (Brussels included) that it’s a done deal.

There will no second referendum. The challenges that Britain faces shouldn’t be underestimated. The UK almost has to start afresh trying to sign trade deals with both the European Union and the United States, who are the key players. There is still the possibility of a hard Brexit if Britain and the European Union can’t reach a trade deal before the end of the year but Prime Minster Boris Johnson is confident.

Much has been said about Britain post Brexit but little has been said about how the European Union will face the future now that one of its key members has left. I suspect that the European Union is rather concerned. It is important, though, that Britain and the European Union reach the best possible trade deal. Britain is leaving the European Union not Europe so there will continue to be major ties between the UK and the European bloc. So Brexit is finally happening. Only time will tell whether or not it was the right move.