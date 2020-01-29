Shares:

The general election and Boris finally getting Brexit over the line appears to have eased much of the uncertainty in the UK, especially with regards to booking holidays in Europe for this summer.

According to industry experts, it is going to take more than Brexit to end the UK’s love affair with the Balearics with a marked increase in British holiday makers expected to grace us with their presence here in the Balearics this summer.

And, it can not just be put down to wishful thinking. The Germans, as they slid into recession, do appear to be staying away, whether they will opt for cheaper destinations like Turkey, Greece or Bulgaria remains to be seen.

But, if the UK’s leading tour operator, Jet2, is prepared to put its money where its mouth is and significantly increase Balearic operations and flights, then there has to be some solid facts and figures to convince the tour operator to make such a move. While there has been some umming and ahhing over the proposed booze restrictions, the new law does not appear to have put Britons off coming to the Balearics, after all the new law only applies to certain areas which probably those who love Majorca for what it is truly worth, would not intend on staying in any way. The vast majority can continue to enjoy Majorca to the max and it looks like the British can’t wait to get here.