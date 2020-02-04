Shares:

I am neither a monarchist nor a republican. If a nation wishes to be a democratic monarchy or a democratic republic, it is a matter for the nation to decide. Whichever it is, then so be it.

Much has been said in recent times and in different contexts about the will of the people. It has been as if this will hadn’t previously existed, such has been the emphasis. But it has been emphasis well made. Disputes there can be as to the size of majorities expressed by this will, but to seek to undermine a majority will is erroneous. For better or for worse, it is the system, the democratic system; so be it.

There is no perfect system, and Spain is no different in this regard. For forty odd years, the country has abided by a constitution which was a form of compromise designed to unite and progress after almost forty years of dictatorship. The Constitution did not satisfy everyone, and it has never satisfied everyone. How could it for a country with divisions mired in its history?

In opening parliament, King Felipe made a staunch defence of unity while acknowledging diversity; as he has done in the past. For now, the King remains a figure of respect and identity for more Spaniards than do individual politicians, all of whom might be wise to appreciate this. As such, and if the will were to actually be tested (and one day it surely must be), would the majority will ever be accepted?