Something had to be done about Magalluf, the Playa de Palma and San Antonio on Ibiza. Rowdy behaviour by tourists and a general sense of lawlessness was causing concern and locally it had become a big issue.

“We don’t want rowdy and drunk tourists destroying our beautiful island,” is the general consensus of opinion amongst local residents. To their credit the Balearic government has taken action; introducing the so-called booze ban on all inclusive packages, banning pub crawls and cracking down on party boats.

Local hoteliers will even be asking tourists to sign a good behaviour form to shield them from massive compensation claims. In other words there is a new sheriff in town in Magalluf and the Playa de Palma who will not accept bad behaviour. The danger is that some of the people who now go to Magalluf and the Playa de Palma could go elsewhere. Some will say that they will not be missed, others will say that their spending power will be lamented.

But I would caution the Balearic government about introducing yet more legislation which would seek to control tourists. The government could be accused of taking the fun out of a Majorcan holiday. I support the local governments booze ban legislation but I do not agree that it should be just two resorts; all or nothing should be the case. The local authorities also need to underline the fact that they are taking action to safeguard the majority of tourists from antisocial behaviour.