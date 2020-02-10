Three cheers...
For tourism, which nationally grew by just over one per cent in registering 83.7 million tourists in 2019 but showed an overall slip of 0.6% (to 16,453,697) in the Balearics, a performance which - despite all the dire forecasts on account of foreign competition, tourist tax, German economy, Brexit, etc. - was a pretty decent result.
However, lurking in the tourism statistical undergrowth was a figure which was studiously ignored by more or less everyone, including the government.
In December, foreign tourists fell by a whopping 32%. Thomas Cook? Maybe; the Canaries also showed a decrease. Still, let’s keep saying it - #BetterInWinter.
