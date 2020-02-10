Shares:

For coronavirus. While there had been an understandable concern about the passenger who fell ill on the Costa Smeralda the week before, last week demonstrated how irrationality can all too easily take control.

Pedro Sánchez offered a staunch defence of the Chinese community by condemning any xenophobia being directed at it.

In Palma’s Pere Garau, something of a Chinatown, the Chinese community said that there hadn’t any “episodes” as there had been in other cities. The people here are “relaxed”; there are no problems. And let’s trust that this continues.