A big boo...
For coronavirus. While there had been an understandable concern about the passenger who fell ill on the Costa Smeralda the week before, last week demonstrated how irrationality can all too easily take control.
Pedro Sánchez offered a staunch defence of the Chinese community by condemning any xenophobia being directed at it.
In Palma’s Pere Garau, something of a Chinatown, the Chinese community said that there hadn’t any “episodes” as there had been in other cities. The people here are “relaxed”; there are no problems. And let’s trust that this continues.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.