Football can be savage and like politics a day is a long time. Maheta Molango, the former General Manager of Real Mallorca, was sacked this week. He was one of the chief architects behind the revival of the first division club and helped Real Mallorca rise from the depths of the lower divisions of Spanish football to the first division. All in two seasons.

Not bad, some would say a minor miracle. But after a string of poor results he was sacked by the club earlier this week. A harsh decision? Yes, I believe so. Should the U.S. owners have kept faith in Molango? Yes. But that is football. When he left the club for the last time he said “business was business.” And he is right the string of poor results is bad for business and Real Mallorca is a business.

I watched Real Mallorca’s impressive victory against Valencia a month ago and what struck me about the Son Moix, was all the changes. I hadn’t been to the ground for two years and the transformation is amazing. There is a more business like feel at the club. It feels different and I think Malonga should take credit for this. Real Mallorca is no longer a minnow but a big part of the Spanish First Division.

There is talk that former England international Graeme Le Saux could become the new Real Mallorca general manager, or that his old post could be split into three. Whatever happens I think that Mallorca owe Molango a debt of gratitude. He helped bring back the glory days at the club.