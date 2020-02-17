Three cheers...
For not having coronavirus and for no longer having coronavirus. An eight-year-old boy admitted to Son Espases tested negative, and there was a negative test for the Briton who had been positive. So it was some good news for once, although the news from Barcelona wasn’t so good.
The Mobile World Congress is one of the biggest events held in the city. The world’s tech giants attend, and they include ones from China. With participants pulling out, the congress was cancelled. The deputy prime minister, Carmen Calvo, made a rather curious statement. It had been cancelled for “other reasons”.
