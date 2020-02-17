A big boo...
For people who do really stupid things. A 25-year-old was driving at what was reported to be up to 200 kilometres per hour along the pedestrianised prom in Son Verí, Llucmajor on Sunday morning.
This was after daylight, around eight o’clock. Evasive action was required by certain pedestrians, while there was swift action by a group of cyclists who jumped into the sea to rescue the driver.
He had lost total control and the car had vaulted into the briny. He was apparently so out of it that he didn’t know if there was anyone else in the car.
