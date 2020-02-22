Shares:

Last week I was in London and the storms were raging across the country. I received numerous text messages and calls from people who were watching the news and who doubted that I would return on time because of the weather conditions.

I was rather baffled because the weather in London was relatively good, just a few spots of rain. So in true British fashion, I Kept Calm and Carried On, had a fantastic weekend and headed towards Gatwick where my flight left on time and I arrived back in Palma on Sunday night.

The storm, obviously did cause plenty of damage, but it didn’t ground all the flights across the country and there were no long scale delays. I suppose the same thing could be said about Brexit, although I must say, it is still early days. Some were forecasting absolute chaos when Britain left the European Union.

Granted that Britain has still not fully left but there don’t appear to be any major problems at the moment. Infact, I found post Brexit London, much the same if not exactly the same as my previous visit in November.

These days with 24 hours news channels, the internet and the media rushing to be first with the breaking news, you can sometimes get the wrong impression. This was certainly the case with my trip to London last week. Yes, hundreds of flights were cancelled but in the end the situation was not as bad as it had initially appeared. Keep Calm and Carry On is my advice when faced with this situation.