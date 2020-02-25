Shares:

I have to admit I love the sunshine but tend to find lying on beaches rather boring. However, Sunday proved the perfect day for everybody in Majorca because the unseasonably excellent weather offered a whole range of choices and activities.

With temperatures nudging around 23ºC a group of us headed off to one of my favourite spots - Galilea. It’s just half an hour’s drive from Palma but round one final bend, dodging the last few cyclists and hikers, one suddenly comes across this most picturesque village which was once inhabited by the juz’ d’Al-Ahwâz tribe in the Middle Ages.

Now, with views across the mountain valley and out to sea, it boasts just enough fine restaurants, priding themselves of home cooked Majorca food with terraces which take hard beating on the island.

Having seen the long range forecast, I phoned early in the week to book. “No worries, the terrace is empty” I was told. Right - good job I did.

The village was heaving with hikers, cyclists, day trippers, bikers and local families keen to make the most of this glorious winter weather we are enjoying.

Palma and carnival felt a million miles away - it really did feel like the Mediterranean paradise Majorca is and it was reassuring to see so many people of all ages, nationalists and walks of life making the most of it. The restaurant? Well that’s my secret!