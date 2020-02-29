Shares:

I never thought I would say this... but I am starting to feel rather sorry for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Their wish to be left alone and be downgraded from the royal list has certainly been granted and the couple have surrendered all.

Now, the Royal Canadian police will not even provide them with security unless they receive payment. They can’t even use Sussex royal as a trade mark. I wouldn’t say that they have been cast off by the royal family but others certainly will. Lets’ face it; Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were amongst the most popular members of the royal family. The fact that they have decided to withdraw from royal duties is certainly a blow at a time when the British royal family is not particularly popular. Surely, there was a better solution than the straight split approach. I am sure that a role could have been found for the couple which kept them out of the spotlight but at the same time allowed them to continue with their good work.

Harry will always be a prince, and his father and brother will both one day be Kings so he can’t be excluded completely from the royal family. I do believe that it is a decision that the royal family will one day regret, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were big assets to the royal brand. Perhaps, the couple can be persuaded to return to the royal fold at a later date and perhaps both sides need to have a rethink. I am sure that a compromise could be reached...it shouldn’t be a case of all or nothing!