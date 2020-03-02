Viewpoint
Person of the week
... was Balearics tourism minister Iago Negueruela. Regulations for cruise ships as from 2022, announcement of reform of the tourism law; it was another busy week for a minister with sustainability and curbing excesses firmly on his and the government’s agenda.
Having become the first regional tourism minister to ever go to London to meet Foreign Office representatives, Negueruela’s high profile went higher still. But a shadow was being cast on sustainability in the immediate short term.
Coronavirus, he believed, did not pose any risk for the main tourism season. Let’s hope he was right.
