Viewpoint
Three cheers...
For the Festival Jazz Palma, which came to an end last Sunday and attracted almost 6,000 people to the various concerts staged over a ten-day period.
Revived after nigh on thirty years, the festival proved to be a success and provided a very welcome addition to the events calendar in what is otherwise a quiet time of the year. This festival complemented other ones, notably Jazz Voyeur, which are held in the low season and are making Palma a major centre for jazz in Europe.
All that is perhaps now needed is promotion to an international visitor market. The Sant Sebastià music party may not be for tourists, according to the town hall, but the jazz festival should be.
