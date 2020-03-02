Shares:

For the apparent failure to swiftly get to grips with the damage caused to beaches and promenades by Storm Gloria.

The newly appointed national government delegate, Aina Calvo, faced one of her first challenges in seeking to assure mayors of municipalities on the island’s east coast that all would be sorted out. They were unconvinced, especially the mayor of Capdepera, Rafel Fernández, who - like Calvo - is a member of PSOE.

The Sánchez administration, also PSOE, should be doing far more, and one wondered whether a more rapid response would indeed have been forthcoming if this damage had been in Palma or Calvia.