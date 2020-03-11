Viewpoint
Branson’s dreams
At last or should it be better late than never? Sir Richard Branson has finally been given the green light to transform his Son Bunyola estate in Banyalbufar into a luxury hotel. I say at last because Branson had tried before and failed simply because of rather short sighted politicians.
Two decades ago Branson announced that he wanted to transform the Son Bunyola estate into one of the most beautiful hotels in the world. He applied for planning permission but it was denied.
Banyalbufar wanted the hotel, there is little employment in the village and the project would have created hundred of jobs. The local tourist industry wanted the hotel because it would give the island even greater prestige. But the Mayor of Banyalbufar said no and that was the end of the story.
Branson sold Son Bunyola and a few years later he sold his flagship Hotel La Residencia in Deya. It appeared that his relationship with Majorca was over. But a few years ago he repurchased Son Bunyola and revived his initial plans which this week were given the green light.
So Branson’s environmentally friendly hotel will be a reality. But imagine if it had opened 20 years ago as planned? I am sure that Banyalbufar would have benefitted and perhaps Majorca’s dream of being a destination for the rich and famous would have been a step closer. In some ways it is rather sad but at least a wrong has been put right. Better late than never, I say, and I bet many agree.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.