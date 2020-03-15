Person of the week
Person of the week was Fernando Simón. The director of the Centre for Coordination of Health Alerts and Emergencies is the face of the Spanish government’s response to coronavirus. Much as he wouldn’t have wished it, he has become something of a celebrity in the process.
Holding daily press conferences, there are times when he has looked drawn. It’s not surprising. He was criticised for joining in with journalist laughter at a gesture he made at one gathering. It was a moment of light relief, but he was nevertheless attacked.
Not a politician, there are those who wonder why the health minister isn’t holding these press conferences. Increasingly, Dr. Simón might be wondering the same thing.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.