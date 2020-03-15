Fernando Simón, director of the Centre for Coordination of Health Alerts and Emergencies. 04-03-2020 David Fernández - jrp - EFE - EF

Person of the week was Fernando Simón. The director of the Centre for Coordination of Health Alerts and Emergencies is the face of the Spanish government’s response to coronavirus. Much as he wouldn’t have wished it, he has become something of a celebrity in the process.

Holding daily press conferences, there are times when he has looked drawn. It’s not surprising. He was criticised for joining in with journalist laughter at a gesture he made at one gathering. It was a moment of light relief, but he was nevertheless attacked.

Not a politician, there are those who wonder why the health minister isn’t holding these press conferences. Increasingly, Dr. Simón might be wondering the same thing.