Viewpoint
From royal hero to zero
Only ten days ago, British historian and specialist in contemporary modern history, Paul Preston, told the Bulletin that what the former king, Juan Carlos, did after the Civil War as head of the country’s transition from a dictatorship to a democracy was “amazing”, sadly Juan Carlos is now caught up in a major fraud scandal.
So much so, King Felipe VI has moved to distance himself from his scandal-hit father by stripping the senior royal of his allowance and renouncing an inheritance from the former monarch. The Spanish royal household made the announcement after media reports named Felipe as a beneficiary of an offshore fund set up by his father, Juan Carlos, in 2008.
The controversy will damage efforts by King Felipe, 52, to re-establish the credibility of the monarchy which faced calls for its abolition towards the end of his father’s reign. Juan Carlos abdicated in 2014 after a series of scandals which plunged the popularity of the royal family to its lowest since the restoration of the monarchy in 1975. Despite leaving the throne, Juan Carlos, 82, still receives an annual stipend of 194,000 euros.
As Preston pointed out, at its heart Spain is a republican country but the public at large loved Juan Carlos because of how he handled the transition. Now, however, the new royals are having a battle to maintain public support and this latest bombshell is not going to help.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.