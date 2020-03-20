Shares:

Boris Johnson was forced to bow to pressure from all sides over closing schools and ramping up the UK’s war on the virus, but I have a niggling feeling that he has been holding back until all necessary security measures are in place to combat civil disobedience.

While the pubs are still open, despite having been asked and advised to stay away, many are still doing good business. How will the UK react once they are forced to close like here in Spain and most of the rest of Europe?

Boris is obviously taking the UK into a gentle lockdown because he, his government and the police chiefs are worried about how the country will react.

Bear in mind, all this is happening against the backdrop of Brexit, something which has split the social fabric of the UK and has angered a large section of the population.

It may not take much to spark a fire in the UK right now.

Having spent the past few days listening to UK radio debates and phone ins, there does appear to be a sense of defiance - people don’t want to be made to stay at home.

Well who does? But any and all steps being taken by governments across the world are for our benefit and the sooner we win this war the better.

I hope that the UK responds accordingly when the crunch moment comes because it will.