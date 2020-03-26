Shares:

The local agricultural community is facing its biggest challenge for centuries, if not ever, and we can all play apart in helping farmers not only survive but guarantee their future.

When the lockdown was introduced, thousands of people rushed to the supermarkets, stocking up on virtually anything and everything they could get their hands on. The CEO of one of Spain's largest supermarket chains went public saying that even he was amazed, shocked, by what he called an "irresponsible response".

He said that, as he watched desperate shoppers in a number of large outlets fill up their trolleys that, in his experience, they were buying things they would not have usually purchased while many were not even bothering to look at the sell by date. "Half of it will end up in the bin," he proclaimed. And who am I to argue - that's his business?

Now, as people appear to have calmed down, the shops are much quieter and people appear to be purchasing only what they really need, local small chains specialising in local produce have come into their own. I for one am doing nearly all of my shopping at an outlet of a local chain which prides itself on sourcing local produce, especially fresh fruit and veg.

Not only have I found it cheaper than the larger supermarkets, the quality, hence value for money, is better than much of the imported produce and I think I will continue buying local in the future - lockdown or not.