... was Boris Johnson. Having bounced back into Downing Street on a ticket of getting Brexit done, the prime minister had discovered - and tragically so - that everything was being undone.

Following a weekend when it was evident that advice was not being heeded, he addressed the nation and announced lockdown measures that were not entirely clear.

They were to become clearer in the next days; as clear as the spread of coronavirus, for the PM himself succumbed. What a terrible crisis for any leader to have to confront. He, like other leaders, is doing his utmost. We wish him and all others who are suffering the speediest of recoveries.