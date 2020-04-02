Shares:

Full marks to the Council of Majorca who have launched a campaign to remind tourists that once the coronavirus crisis ends they will have a warm welcome on their favourite holiday island. Using social media the Council hope that they will get their message across at this difficult time.

There is much concern within the travel industry over the holiday season. Easter has effectively been cancelled because hotels will remain closed and there are no flights as the lockdown continues. But Majorca has to be ready. As soon as the crisis ends, then the season must start so as not to lose any more valuable time. At the moment all the major hotel chains have laid off their staff but everyone must be prepared to answer their call of duty when the lockdown ends.

The impact of the coronavirus on the tourist industry is enormous. Some doom and gloom merchants are saying that the season has already been lost. Hopefully this is not the case and come June or even July Majorca will be back to normal. The same spirit of solidarity which is being shown in lockdown needs to be shown afterwards as well.

I doubt that it will be a fight for survival but it will be a major battle with plenty of obstacles to overcome. The Council of Majorca appear to be ready, the tourist industry must do the same. The Majorcan tourist industry has been flexible and forward thinking in the past, it might do the same again with even more vigour.