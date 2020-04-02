Shares:

I have been extremely impressed by the way in which Spain has responded to the strict lockdown, but I fear if the government does not get a grip on the situation, the curve fails to flatten as quickly as hoped and prolonged restrictions are enforced, the public's patience may start to begin running thin.

Over the past few days, there have been a string of incidents from the Balearics to across Spain. A group tried to break in to a bar in Magalluf, while on the mainland police have come under fire for being heavy handed when enforcing the lockdown law. What the police cannot afford to do is lose public respect at a time when the security forces need the full compliance of the general public in the battle to defeat the virus.

Amid the grief, as we are now halfway through the third week of lockdown, police have been accused of using violence to enforce strict restrictions on movement, as hundreds have been arrested or fined for flouting the measures. An investigation has been opened in Bilbao after a 22-year-old man was hit twice with a baton while accompanying his mother shopping. Protesters in the city banged pots and pans to protest after the incident.

Critics fear the rules are not being applied consistently, while experts worry about the long-term effects of isolation. Let's all keep the spirit of solidarity going.