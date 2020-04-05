Person of the week
... was the CEO of Tui, Fritz Joussen, who spread words of optimism in a handwritten letter to employees, suppliers and others. They were necessary words, as Tui initiated the furlough process in the UK and Germany.
The largest of the tour operators, Tui can't know any better than anyone else when a semblance of normality might return. But Fritz Joussen stated that he was "positive and optimistic", the German government having approved a loan of almost 2,000 million euros. "Tui is a very healthy company. We had economic success before the crisis, and we will have it again." Back stronger, it might be said - and hoped.
