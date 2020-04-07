Shares:

The Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has taken the European Union to task for quite frankly having done nothing to help member states fight the virus. No united plan has been devised and each country been hung out to dry and battle the virus on its own. Full marks to Germany which has been taking in patients from Italy and France, but that has nothing to do with the EU.

On Saturday, when he announced the extension of the lockdown, Sanchez, warned that the European Union risks facing a stunning collapse unless its members ride to the rescue of Italy and Spain during their time of need after being left on the brink by the coronavirus crisis.

Sanchez said: “The circumstances are exceptional and call for unwavering positions: either we rise to this challenge or we will fail as a union."

“We have reached a critical juncture at which even the most fervently pro-European countries and governments, as is Spain’s case, need real proof of commitment. We need unwavering solidarity. Solidarity between Europeans is a key principle of the EU treaties. And it is shown at times like this. Without solidarity there can be no cohesion, without cohesion there will be disaffection and the credibility of the European project will be severely damaged.”

This could be the end of the EU as we know it - keep an eye on Holland, they could be next to leave.