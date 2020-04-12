Dominic Raab. 11-04-2020 Reuters/Peter Nicholls

Person of the week

... was Dominic Raab. Having once coveted the leadership of the Conservative Party and, by extension, the post of prime minister of the United Kingdom, he now discovered he was in charge of things after all - sort of.

With Boris Johnson in intensive care, questions were asked as to how much power and responsibility he actually had. Did he have his finger on the nuclear button, for example? Michael Gove skirted around this one. "There are well-developed protocols." It was a desperate situation for him, and he merited everyone's sympathy, while, and with total justification, he personalised this situation - the prime minister is a friend.