Three cheers ...

For the farmers of Sant Jordi having disinfected the streets and squares two times last week and for having said that they will continue to do so twice a week. It was a welcome spot of assistance for Palma town hall, whose Emaya agency was focusing on more populous parts of the city. However, there was a suspicion that the Sant Jordi farmers were getting the attention they did because it was Palma, when farmers across the island had already been using their tractors to disinfect the streets. So, hats off to the farmers of Majorca, just some among the many doing their bit.



A big boo ...

For the confusion with face masks, which is as great as the difficulty with getting hold of any. On the one hand there has been talk of masks being obligatory; on the other there has been opinion that they are only necessary if you are likely to be in close contact with someone who is infected, or if you are infected. Wearing a mask while in the course of wandering off to a pharmacy to buy yet more masks is highly unlikely to make any difference. But of course once you're at the pharmacy, the chances of there being any are pretty much zero.