It's official...life will not return to normal until Christmas! These are the words of the Spanish government. Now, obviously the lockdown will be slowly eased and the Spanish government is expected to allow children to leave their confinement homes briefly starting next week. It is a step in the right direction.

Reading through the lines, ending the lockdown will be a long drawn out process and I do hope sincerely that life will be back to normal sooner rather than later but the government has some tough decisons to make in Spain and if the dangers outweigh the advantages then it will be better if we continue as we are at the moment.

There are obviously plenty of mixed messages and we are all looking for the so-called green shoots of recovery. What is official is that the government will make an announcement about the next steps which may allow children to leave their homes briefly.

The Balearic government expects the tourist season to start in August on a small scale gradually rising...having said that the Balearic government has also claimed that one of the last things to open will be the airport and the Port of Palma. So there are mixed messages from all sides. What I would say is that this is going to be a long drawn out process which will last months rather than weeks. There is a light at the end of the tunnel but it is a long tunnel and it is only a faint light.