OK - I hold my hands up, I have criticised Prince Harry for his post matrimonial antics but a recent interview he gave to a leading national UK newspaper, one he has not decided to shun and wage war with, dipped under the radar.

He came clean, ish, regarding recent events and admitted that he underwent mental health treatment for many years in an attempt to get over the death of the his mother. Judging by the temperament of the British media, most people may scoff at this latest attempt to try and regain some public support, not to mention sympathy.

But it happened to a very close friend of mine. He lost his father nearly six years ago and he was a good few generations older than Harry when he lost his mother. But, to this day, he has yet to fully get over his loss and is in need of mental health care. He is still working, in a job he feels shackled too and could have left a number of times, but didn’t have the energy or self confidence.

He went off the rails for a few years, made some stupid decisions, let a number of very close people down, not to mention himself, and has never been able to bounce back to his once winner-takes all self. What is even sadder, time is not on his side and right now, the pain is weighing even heavier on his shoulders. Harry’s still young, like many others who have been through similar experiences, at the end of the day he’s only human.