Letters to the Editor
Demanding Germans
Dear Sir,
I was horrified to see the report in the Bulletin that Germans with holiday homes were making demands of the Spanish government, how arrogant! Perhaps someone should remind them it is not the past and Spain is a democratic and they’re doing everything possible to contain corvid 19, people across the world and countries are struggling with this catastrophic virus. I spent many years as joint chair of inter parliament WTO with a German MP, we worked as a team for the benefit of all its members. Now is the time to work together to ensure the island’s future. It’s not just for ourselves but for future generations. Majorca is a jewel and we must all support its government and all the small and medium businesses, cafes, bars, restaurants etc when this pandemic is over. If these individuals feel so strongly about the lockdown then they should vent their anger at the Chinese not at the government. These are difficult times for all and it’s not the time for selfish individuals.
Robert Sturdy
Cambridge / Brussels
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.