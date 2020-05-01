Shares:

It's a chicken and egg syndrome. Hotels will be allowed to open (with the necessary health and safety guidelines) in 10 days time but with the airport effectively closed some hoteliers are saying that there is little point and will stay closed.

The Balearic tourist industry is looking to mainland Spain to save the season this year because no-one is too sure when the Brits and Germans will start heading our way again. The Spanish government really needs to start planning with the tourist industry because they face a mammoth task. There is speculation that the airport could reopen next month but at the moment the major international airlines and tour firms are saying little. It is a question of wait and see and it could be a long wait.

The Balearic government has said that the season will start in August, but it will be a slow start. There is talk of the holiday season being lengthen up to November or even December but at the moment it is just wishful thinking. There are also important economic factors to take into account; some are suggesting that the holiday season is effectively cancelled this year but have local companies enough cash to weather the economic storm? A holiday season without millions of tourists would have been unthinkable a few years ago. What I do know is that all tourists who do come to these shores this summer must receive an especially warm welcome because there is going to be plenty of competition when and if the season gets underway.