Shares:

I am confused! Some shops opened yesterday including hairdressers but we are still officially meant to be in lockdown. So if you are stopped by police can you just say... sorry officer I am just off to the hairdressers! So when are you meant to go to the hairdressers? In your exercising period? your dog walking time? or your going to the shops and chemist time? Or is there now a new official time phase... going to the hairdressers?

Spain is still meant to be in lockdown and you are only allowed out at certain times of the day and in certain circumstances. Now, I understand that the government wants to get the economy moving again but there isn’t much point in businesses reopening if there are no clients.

Hotels will be allowed to open... but there are no tourists. Bars and restaurants will be allowed to open but only at 50 percent capacity inside to help social distancing. This may sound very nice to the boffins but the majority of bars owners will tell you that there isn’t much point opening if your maximum capacity is only half full to start with and it will be a miracle if the bar reaches this level because there are still restrictions on going out!

I suggest bars ponder a sort of happy hour... children’s hour when you are allowed out with your kids, a pet hour for animal owners and an exercise hour. This might drum up some trade. The truth is that until the restrictions are lifted hopefully by the end of June there isn’t much point in many of them actually opening.