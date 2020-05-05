Shares:

The President of the Balearic government, Francina Armengol, wants tourists to start arriving on the island as soon as possible but it is not her call.

The islands are effectively controlled by the central administration in Madrid and this has been the case since the lockdown was introduced. It will be Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez who decides when Palma airport can reopen to nonessential flights and Armengol will just have to sit back and wait. You can see why the local tourist industry is anxious. Some competing resorts in other countries appear to be ahead of the Balearics and will be opening for business soon.

The Balearic President knows very well that the local economy is based around the tourist industry; no tourists, no revenue. Unemployment has already reached record high levels and while hotels can reopen next week hoteliers have said that there is little point because the airport is effectively closed.

Also, there still hasn't been much clarity on how tourists will find their resorts and hotels when they finally arrive on the islands; social distancing in swimming pools and the beaches could be a nightmare; the buffet service in hotels has already been axed. The list goes on. I can understand the concerns of the tourist industry and also the thousands of people who work in the industry but the Balearics has been so successful in tourism because it is considered a safe destination and safety is key especially at the moment.