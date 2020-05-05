Shares:

Anyone who loves sport with know that Rafa Nadal is one of the most determined and dedicated sports people on the planet. I remember having to travel down to Manacor on three consecutive days for an interview. It was all agreed but the only thing on his mind was training and he would quite literally practice until there were no hours left in the day.

“Sorry, I went on a bit and now it’s a session with the physio, see you tomorrow,” he said. In the end I got my interview and it was well worth waiting for. Now however, Nadal appears to be a bit lost. Yesterday he was quoted as questioning why people can return to work in groups, amidst talk of Spanish footballers returning to training, when he does not know if he can train at his academy.

Since lockdown came into force he has been training at home, sadly aware that this year’s season could be a wash out. But he’s thinking ahead to 2021 when he will be able to return to doing what he loves day in and out, thrilling tennis fans across the world and flying the flag for his beloved Majorca.

He too has made some of his feelings know about what the future holds for the Balearics, especially with regards to tourism and the local economy but that’s because he genuinely cares - only to find out that at the other end of the court are politicians who have hit a few returns advising him to mind his own business. Probably because they know most people respect him more than they do politicians.