It is sometimes better to be safer than sorry and I think the tourist industry around the world needs to bear that it mind.

I fully appreciate that tourism hinged and ring fenced economies want their hotels open, flights back in the air, airports open and beaches adorned with sun worshippers and bathers but there could be a high price to be paid for jumping the gun.

Yesterday, as the Balearic continued to devise cunning plans as to how to get to the front of the queue, central government in Madrid made it blatantly clear that it is they who will call the shots.

What is more, when it comes to lifting border restrictions and allowing foreign travel, there is a small matter of Brussels having the final say. Germany, while extending its lockdown a little longer, is dangling a carrot re summer holidays.

What the government is advising is that people drive to “safe” neighbouring countries such as Austria or the Netherlands, with regards to jumping on planes, they are holding their cards close to the chests.

And, while all this is going on, rival destinations to the Balearics are already planning massive cuts to hotel rates and offering airlines a goodie box of incentives to fly in their directions, once permitted. But, is Europe ready to start moving about - the costs could be a lot higher than a cheap deal?

I would err on the side of caution for the time being otherwise it could all end in tears.