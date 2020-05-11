Shares:

Good luck Majorca

Dear Sir,

I am so sorry that our holiday to your lovely island has been cancelled this year. We are regular visitors to the island and we have spent many happy holidays with you and family holidays with friends.

We feel like it’s our home from home vacation rather than just two week holiday. We have spent so much time in Sa Coma and made lots of friendships with the local restaurants and businesses I just hope this soon ends and your island can get back to being a beautiful holiday destination and people will return and support you I know we will certainly be back with you next year.

Best wishes to you all.

Susan Pickavance