Viewpoint
No time for cherry picking
It was highlighted today, while EU states combed over Brussels’s great plan to get tourism moving again, that the UK is still considered a member of the European Union and must therefore comply with any new rules and regulations, especially regarding the pandemic until at least the end of the year, so why has the UK done a travel deal with France and no other countries of mutual interest - like Spain?
President Macron and Prime Minister Boris Johnson have spoken about the “need for close bilateral, European and international cooperation in the fight against Covid-19”. The British government has announced that quarantine measures will not apply to arrivals from France. The two leaders have agreed to work together on the consultation over the coming weeks, indicating a reciprocal agreement allowing British nationals to enter France without the need to quarantine once borders reopen, nor the need to quarantine on their return home.
So, what’s the deal? Do the powers that be consider it safe for Britons and French to travel to and fro while excluding and ignoring the desires and needs of other European Union nationals.
Personally, considering the high death rates in both the UK and France I would say Macron and Johnson are taking a gamble and jumping the gun.
It’s a brave decision for them to be taking and it will be interesting to see what Brussels has to say.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.