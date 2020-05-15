Letters to the Editor
Smoking and social distancing
Dear Sir,
Maybe a topic to consider. Now that terraces are open and social distancing is observed, has there been any consideration given to smoking and vaping. Seated two metres apart does not prevent you getting mouthfuls of second hand smoke and vapes. It has been in someones lungs before you get it.
Kind regards
Andrew Simpson
