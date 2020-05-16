Shares:

Two months ago a group of German holiday home owners threw their toys out of the pram and demanded that they be allowed to come to their second homes on the island. They got some support but the Balearic government said that even Majorcans on the island weren´t allowed to visit their second homes so the Germans would have to wait. End of story...well not really.

Everyday for the last three months there have been at least four flights a day from German airports....with zero, bar a few exemptions, from Britain. The Playa de Palma, roughly speaking Germany´s answer to Magalluf, has been selected to be the “guinea pig” resort for tourism. Hotels will start opening there from next month. Why the Playa de Palma? because it is close to the airport and has hotels of all categories.... that is the official line but also German tourism is vital for the local economy.

So if there is a lockdown tourism revival it will be German- led. Now, this is quite an understandable situation; more than double the number of Germans come to Majorca compared to Britons and there are also literally thousands of German home owners. But full marks to the Germans, also, they made fuss. As long as Majorca is safe and it is safe to travel, they want to return.

Perhaps, it is time that Britons started doing the same? The introduction of the quarantine laws in Britain and to a lesser extent in Spain is not making travel any easier but most people believe that the holiday season will make a cautious start in July. The new battle of the beach towel is who wants to come to Majorca first once its safe and the Germans are winning!