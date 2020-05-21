Viewpoint
To travel or not
In theory you should be able to come on holiday to Majorca from the end of next month....but the big question is how many tourists will come.
Obviously, those people who own holiday homes will be getting on a plane to Majorca but how many people will actually book your standard bucket and spade holiday and head to our shores? This is the question which everyone is asking. Majorca does have a big appeal but there are many factors to take into account with health and safety being top of the pile.
Then there are the health and safety procedures at the airport which will lead to longer check-in times....then there is seating on the plane, then there will be social distancing in hotels etc. Now, I love this island but at the moment, at least in the short term, a holiday to Majorca does not look that appealing despite this island being such a fantastic place with so much to offer.
And I think most people agree and for this reason the Balearic tourist industry is looking towards the end of the season rather than the start because it is still early days and there are still big health and safety concerns. The local authorities are also trying to reopen resorts but at the same time there are still serious restrictions in place and they are wrestling with the problem of making holiday destinations safe for all. Yes, we will have a holiday season this year and yes a substantial number of tourists will come later rather than sooner, but it will be a holiday season with a mask on.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.