Social distancing

Dear Sir,

Whilst I agree with the rules of social distancing it has become a complete farce.

Pubs fined and closed if clients do not respect it beaches full, buses so crammed full when they arrive at bus stops they cannot get one more passenger on. Tourists forced to isolate for 14 days after arriving then their 14 day holiday is over time to go home.

What is going on perhaps someone in the government could explain.

Michael Everett

Palma

Dear Sir,

On behalf of the Palma International Group of Alcoholics Anonymous we would like to sincerely thank you for your amazing and much valued continued support.

Alcohol abuse and addiction are so often stigmatised and hidden from sight. Your recent article “Support When you Need It” and continued publication of AA Helpline Contact Details have helped us reach members of the English speaking community who are suffering and let them know that help is available.

Gratefully yours,

AA Palma International Group