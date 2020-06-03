Shares:

Confusion and frustration is rife across Europe with regards to who can travel on holiday, when and to where.

Today, as the rest of Europe continued lifting quarantine measures for travellers and opening borders to foreigners, the UK went ahead with its quarantine plans to introduce a 14-day quarantine period for almost everyone entering the country from June 8, just a few weeks before it looks like Spain is going to open its borders.

It’s a bitter blow for the British considering that the latest market data shows that searches for package holidays to popular European destinations have risen in the past two weeks as countries move to reopen their borders to tourists following Covid-19 lockdown.

Interest in holidays to Spain between July 1 and October 31 have increased by 52% with Spain now back as the UK’s most sought after destination.

But, with the UK quarantine not going to be reviewed until the end of this month, would be visitors to the Balearics are left in limbo. Book or not to book? That is the question.

And, it’s not only frustrating Britons, it is not doing much good for the Spanish tourist industry and economy, the UK is Spain’s largest market.

And, to make matters worse for Spain, while Germany is lifting its travel ban, it is still advising people to stay away from Spain. We all understand the thinking but the reality is causing chaos.