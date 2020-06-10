Viewpoint
It’s not the flag that matters
A month later than usual we were able to look at a map with little flags to indicate where the 2020 Blue Flags will be fluttering and where they won’t be. An annual event, it occupies attention for a brief while and is then forgotten until town hall opposition parties make a fuss about why Blue Flags have been lost.
Sometimes they are lost if beaches have failed to come up to quality standards. But more often than not, they are not lost, they are just simply ignored. Look at the flags’ map of Majorca and you can figure out for yourselves which town halls are bothered and which aren’t. Numbered among the latter is Calvia.
The flags in Calvia had been lost, it was said, thus implying something was wrong with the beaches. This isn’t the case. Calvia didn’t put in any nominations. The town hall reckons that the Q Quality system “corresponds more” with its objectives and its system of beach management. From the map, one can see that Felanitx and Santanyi particularly rate the Blue Flag system. Fair enough. It’s entirely a matter for individual town halls.
A talking point it may be briefly, but whatever flags are flying are just confirmation of what town halls have long come to understand is essential for their beaches’ reputations and their tourism economies. They know they have to be assiduous in ensuring standards. People expect these standards, regardless of flags. And if the standards slip, the flak soon flies.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.