It's the perfect time for the British government to continue releasing bad news. While it battles to get a grip on the COVID-10 pandemic and mounting civil unrest over racism, that little chap Gove, Boris Johnson’s Baldrick, yesterday let off another stinker.

Gove made it clear that Britain will not extend the transition period with the European Union beyond its year-end deadline, adding the moment has now passed.

“I formally confirmed the UK will not extend the transition period and the moment for extension has now passed. On 1 January 2021 we will take back control and regain our political and economic independence,” Gove said.

Like it or not, the European Union, made it quite clear from the start of the pandemic that it was prepared to do all it could to help the UK through the virus-crisis as, technically, it is still an EU member state until the end of this year and Brussels followed this up with offers of an extension - if nothing else to help the British economy get back on its feet.

But no. On November 1, it will be exactly 30 years since The Sun published its infamous “Up yours Delors” front page and what a way to mark it. The British economy is tanking, as it is across the pond where the UK was supposed to be embarking on bright new trading future. A suspension would have come as a relief to many businesses but it looks like the UK’s got its work cut out.