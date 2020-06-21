Manchester United's Marcus Rashford applauds during a minutes applause before the match, as play resumes behind closed doors following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). 20-06-2020 MATTHEW CHILDS

... was Marcus Rashford. For a 22-year-old Manchester United footballer to have managed to get the British government to do a swift U-turn on free school meal vouchers in the summer holidays was testimony to his determination, his sincerity and his humility. The government was shamed into the U-turn, and Boris Johnson was unconvincing in saying that he had been unaware of Rashford's campaign. It was further shamed by the fact that the health minister had, early on in the crisis, criticised footballers. Yet here was a young footballer, not alone in inspiring good works, who had exposed the lack of judgement shown by that criticism.

Three cheers ...

For Vera Lynn. National treasure is an accolade, like legend, which is rather too easily and inappropriately used. In the case of Vera Lynn, there was no doubting its appropriateness, and even in death she will still remain a treasure in the hearts of so many, for whom her songs form part of the playlists of their lives. These are not just veterans from the war years; they are everyone. Her songs have been a constant and poignant reminder over the decades since the war, as they have been very recently. Rarely can an entertainer have meant so much to so many.

A big boo ...

For the uncertainty surrounding ERTE. The Spanish government knows that there has to be an extension beyond the end of this month, especially for those sectors of the economy - tourism most obviously - which have been severely affected by the crisis. The government has shown some flexibility up to now, but it needs to go further. Some might argue that there is special pleading emanating from sources within the tourism industry, but otherwise it is difficult not to be persuaded by the case being made for an extension to the end of the year. Meanwhile, there does also need to be clarity regarding sectors that have been less obviously harmed.