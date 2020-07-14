Shares:

The German media are concerned over photos of German tourists gathering in their hundreds in the Playa de Palma in the early hours over the weekend with no social distancing and no masks. It was a similar story in Magalluf.

I think we should all be concerned because it appears that Spanish government health and safety measures are being flouted in the resorts. On this occasion it is not a question of “tourists behaving badly” like it was portrayed in some Spanish newspapers, it is more a question of what are the local authorities doing to ensure that these scenes do not happen again? Obviously, if the law of the land calls for social distancing, masks etc then these rules have to be enforced by the local authorities and the police.

More police are going to be needed in Magalluf and the Playa de Palma and a strict code of conduct introduced. There can be no excuses. I am told that there was a concern in Germany that the Spanish authorities were not going to be as strict as they should be when it comes to the coronavirus and health and safety measures. The photographs over the weekend rather underline this point.

These scenes which appeared in numerous newspapers and media outlets would have been quiet normal in normal circumstances but these are not normal times. The local authorities need to take action to ensure that the Playa de Palma and Magalluf abide by the rules. Rules are there for a reason and they are not to be broken.