I can understand that the closure of Punta Ballena in Magalluf will have come as a major blow for the Calvia business community. While the infamous strip may often be in the headlines for all the wrong reasons it is a major source of revenue for the local economy. Infact, it is probably one of the most “profitable” streets on the island.

Punta Ballena has divided Majorca for the past decade; some believe it should be closed down completely because the bad reputation it gives the island while others believe that it is one of the reasons why the island has been so successful.

Punta Ballena will now be closed for this summer so perhaps the time has come to look at how Majorca wants its infamous party street to return. I believe that we need a good frank discussion and then the local authorities can introduce the necessary legislation.

Social distancing effectively means that there can be no return to the Magalluf of old. Perhaps, it would be an idea to establish a committee to look and analyse the future of the street consisting of all those involved from bar owners to the police.

But something needs to be done and now is the ideal time. Some hoteliers and members of the tourist industry believe that the days of Punta Ballena are over especially as millions of euros have been spent on up-grading hotels in the area.

I think what is needed is a clear balance; a Punta Ballena type “pàrty street” is needed but perhaps with greater control and more co-ordination between the police and business community