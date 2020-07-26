Shares:

If anyone ever doubted that Majorca and Britain had a long-lasting love affair they just need to read our website and our social media sites. More than 70 percent of the estimated 35,000 people who read our website are in Britain. Infact more people read our website in London than in Palma. Over the last few months we have noticed that the small army of Majorca fans in Britain were becoming increasingly concerned that they would be unable to travel to their favourite holiday island. A large number said that they would miss reading the Bulletin.

This prompted us into action. If all those thousands of Majorca fans couldn't come to us...then we would go to them. We decided to produce a special supplement which would be distributed across Britain. The print-run would be of 25,000 copies. Webbs Removals would take them to Britain and our friends at Willis Distribution in London would do the rest. We had already done a similar operation for the World Travel Market tourism fair in November but that was only in London, this would be across Britain. Well, as they say the rest is history. The 32-page special has been printed and it will be moved to Britain next week for distribution. Judging by its success other similar editions will follow.

The whole exercise has underlined the unique bond which exists between Britain and this wonderful island. Although I am very proud of “our British edition” I hope that we will not have to go to Britain for much longer...because that will mean that British tourists will have returned to their favourite holiday island in big numbers.